Some Republicans call for Sessions' recusal

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing mounting calls from Republican lawmakers to recuse himself from the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election following a report he met twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States while he was a U.S. senator and an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump.

Last updated March 2, 3:30 p.m ET

• Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Utah

Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was among the first to call for Sessions’ recusal.

AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2017





• Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio

“Jeff Sessions is a former colleague and a friend,” Portman said Thursday. “But I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself.”

• House Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin

At his weekly press briefing Thursday morning, Ryan referred questions about Sessions to the Department of Justice, but noted that Sessions said earlier Thursday that he would recuse himself “whenever it’s appropriate.”

“I think he answered that question this morning,” Ryan said. “If he himself is the subject of an investigation, of course he would.”

• Sen. Susan Collins, Maine

“Attorney General Sessions should recuse himself to ensure public confidence in the Justice Department’s investigation,” Collins said in a statement.

Senator Collins’ Statement on Attorney General Sessions’ Communications with Russian Ambassador https://t.co/76bQTnq0Oi #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/psuRxjYIS9 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 2, 2017





• Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada

Heller is perhaps the most endangered 2018 Republican Senate incumbent, after Nevada went blue in 2016. “Attorney General Sessions should explain his interactions with the Russian ambassador and then recuse himself from the DOJ’s Russia probe,” said the senator in a statement.

Dean Heller becomes the 3rd Republican Senator to call for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself pic.twitter.com/HujasiNfT8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 2, 2017





• Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

“Absolutely,” Graham said when asked by CNN’s Manu Raju if Sessions should recuse himself. “If — if, if, if — there’s ever credible evidence of inappropriate campaign contacts between Trump officials and Russia, Jeff Sessions cannot in my view make the decision to go forward or not go forward because of his ties to the campaign. That’s a no-brainer to me.”

• Rep. Raúl R. Labrador, Idaho

“It’s time for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself,” Labrador told Raju.

Top Republican @Raul_Labrador tells @mkraju "It's time for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself" https://t.co/yIrRpSVkGA — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 2, 2017





• Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan

AG Sessions must recuse himself from the Russia investigation. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 2, 2017





• House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, McCarthy said it would be “easier” if Sessions recused himself.

“I think [for] the trust of the American people, you recuse yourself,” McCarthy said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday. “I don’t have all the information in front of me. I don’t want to prejudge, but I just think for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation.”

.@GOPLeader says on Morning Joe that AG Sessions should recuse himself from Russian investigation pic.twitter.com/ZAMcMUDqB3 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 2, 2017





But in a subsequent appearance on “Fox & Friends,” McCarthy appeared to walk back those comments.

“I am not calling on him to recuse himself,” he said. “I was asked on ‘Morning Joe’ if he needs to recuse himself going forward. As you just heard, Attorney General Sessions said that he would recuse himself going forward [as] appropriate, and that’s all my answer was. It’s amazing how people spin things so quickly.”

