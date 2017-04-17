Solitary consumption: 31 percent of marijuana users prefer using alone

A majority of Americans think marijuana use is socially acceptable, a new Yahoo News/Marist Poll, “Weed & the American Family,” finds.

According to the survey of 1,122 adults conducted March 1-7, 56 percent of Americans find pot use to be socially acceptable, including 83 percent of marijuana users and 74 percent of those who have tried marijuana.

Yet when it comes to their own consumption, 31 percent of pot users prefer using marijuana alone. Forty-one percent get high with friends or other people outside their families.

But while they may consider it socially acceptable, many users — four in 10 — hide their weed, for various reasons, most often to keep it from children or grandchildren. The great majority (93 percent) of pot-using parents with underage children say they have not used it in front of or shared it with their children. But among parents who use marijuana and have adult children, 47 percent have used it in the presence of or shared it with their children.

Another 16 percent say they stash marijuana as a precaution from being discovered by law enforcement. (Those who are hiding their pot from police likely do not reside in the District of Columbia or the eight states that have adopted laws legalizing marijuana for recreational use.)

The most popular place to stash your stash? A dresser drawer, according to 20 percent of pot users.

Still, nearly eight in 10 marijuana users say they don’t feel guilty about using it. And 89 percent support legalizing marijuana for recreational use.