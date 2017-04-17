‘Cannabis Has Made Me a Better Parent’: One Mom’s Confession

Postpartum depression (PPD) affects one in nine new mothers. That’s a fact that Los Angeles-based life coach and blogger Celia Behar knew well through her work with clients with PPD — and it made her feel “sort of prepared” for the possibility when she became pregnant with her first child ten years ago.

Hours after the birth, cradling her new baby girl in her arms, Behar believed she had dodged the bullet. But then, shortly before she was due to be discharged, she noticed a quick and definite shift. “I felt something creeping up on me. I didn’t want to leave the hospital,” she tells Yahoo News, recalling how she suddenly felt “nothing” for her daughter, which was in stark contrast to the strong love she felt right after giving birth.

What followed was what Behar describes as despair: uncontrollable fits of crying, thoughts of hurting herself, and eventually the upsetting realization that she was experiencing postpartum depression.

“I called my doctor right away and she put me on Prozac,” Behar says, describing the drug as a “lifesaver in so many ways — it got me to stop crying.” Still, she adds, “I knew it was a Band-Aid.” It also brought along unwanted side effects, including migraines, shaky hands, and severe insomnia.

Behar went off the drug but had unending anxiety, for which she tried counseling as well as many other pharmaceuticals — Valium, Xanax, and Ativan — before trying for a second pregnancy.

Still, she kicked the drugs because of her desire to breastfeed her new infant, all while keeping her struggle with PPD a secret from everyone she knew because she feared the judgment of other women. And while Behar didn’t experience PPD in the same brutal way when her second daughter was born, her anxiety kept mounting.

Behar says while she had always experienced “baseline anxiety,” her postpartum depression kicked it into overdrive.

“With my first, it was anxiety and severe depression,” she says. After she eventually went off her Prozac, her depression had lifted, but the anxiety remained. After the birth of her second daughter, Behar says, while she didn’t feel “despondent” or anxious initially, once she stopped breastfeeding, the old, troubling feelings came rushing back — and they felt as if they had only “doubled.”

“Then the insomnia started as well, which left me exhausted and would lead to more anxiety, rage, and depression. I could never get my emotions to regulate with my thoughts,” she says.

That’s when marijuana reentered Behar’s life.

She had started smoking pot at the age of 14 and had always enjoyed it, continuing to smoke it throughout high school and college. Behar tells Yahoo that after college, she would smoke pot “on and off,” but quit completely when she and her now ex-husband decided to start trying to have a baby.

At some point after having her second child, she visited her hometown of Westport, Conn., and ran into an old friend, Tom Grubbs, who now is a partner in a cannabis farm, Moto Perpetuo Farm, in Portland, Oregon. And just like that, Behar began opening up about her ongoing problems with PPD, anxiety, and her desire to stay away from the anti-anxiety medications she had been prescribed in the past.

“Have you tried cannabis?” her friend asked.

“No, I’m a mom!” she recalls replying. “When he asked me that, I was offended.” At the time, she felt strongly about not taking up the habit. “Moms drink wine. Moms don’t smoke pot,” Behar says she believed. “Moms are supposed to be asexual and not exciting. I was ready to balance everything in heels and clean the house. I wasn’t myself at all.”

Her friend proceeded to explain that he meant no harm and no judgment — only that he thought it was worth considering as a way to ease her symptoms. And the more she thought about it, the more she saw no harm in trying. She knew it was nonaddictive; she knew it would wear off; and she knew she’d had good experiences with the drug in the past.

So Behar got some pot, seven years after having last smoked — and hid it, not telling even her then-husband at the time.

