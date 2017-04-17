Melissa Etheridge: ‘I’d Much Rather Have a Smoke With My Grown Kids Than a Drink’

Melissa Etheridge is best known as a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, but lately she’s been making a name for herself as a fierce cannabis advocate. The mother of four has been smoking marijuana recreationally since she was 21 but didn’t learn of its medicinal benefits until years later when she was battling cancer. She’s been a proponent of the herb ever since.

“It seems that our society is kind of having a crisis of technology, a crisis in our belief in our own health, and that something outside of it is going to make us better,” Etheridge, 55, tells Yahoo as part of our special report, “Weed & the American Family.”

In 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, and over the next year, she underwent a lumpectomy plus five rounds of chemo and radiation. It was then that she discovered cannabis as a medicinal aid thanks to singer and close friend David Crosby.

“I asked many of my friends [who had gone through chemo], ‘What’s the experience? What are you doing?’ And my friend David Crosby, he was the first one who said, ‘You know, Melissa, you have to do medicinal marijuana. You have to [try] cannabis. That’s the way to do it. It’s too hard otherwise,’” Etheridge recalls. Doctors initially tried to prescribe for her a steroid, a pain reliever — in total about “five, six pharmaceuticals” — but she declined.

“I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to go this natural way,’” she explains, laughing, “I’m gonna go with this one plant that [the] side effect is euphoria. I think I’m OK with that when I’m on chemo!”

Melissa Etheridge performs "Piece of My Heart" at the 2005 Grammys. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

This wasn’t Etheridge’s first encounter with weed, as she had smoked occasionally for fun, but “not regularly” since she was 21 years old. “I was not a drinker, and it was just my choice of relaxation,” she shares. However, after her first round of chemo, the activist’s view on marijuana was forever changed.

“It was a wake-up call for me,” she declares. “When I used it as medicine, it became so clear to me that it has been maligned and misunderstood, and I really wanted to help people who are suffering. I mean, going through chemotherapy is suffering… and cannabis helps so many parts of just that. That’s just the beginning of what it does medicinally.”

She continues, “I smoked to be normal. I smoked to be out of pain. I smoked to lighten myself because you’re poisoning yourself with chemo. It wasn’t about being high; it wasn’t at all anything like that. It was just being to a place where I could communicate with my children, to where I could get up, to where I could eat, where I didn’t have to go to the hospital. It was great medicine.”

Etheridge is cancer-free today, but she’s not cannabis-free.

“Let’s be clear, I’m still smoking,” she laughs. “Cannabis is a part of my life. When I started my new life with my new health, it was very important to me to maintain the healthful benefits that cannabis gave you.”

For the acclaimed singer, those benefits include easing stress, feeling balanced, getting a good night’s sleep… and having some killer date nights.

Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem have been married since 2014. (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images)

