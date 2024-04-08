Solar eclipse livestream: Watch the 2024 eclipse as it crosses the path of totality

Nearly seven years after the last total solar eclipse wowed Nashville residents, the 2024 total eclipse is finally here and while Music City is not in the path of totality again, it will still be a sight to behold.

Those who were in Nashville in 2017 got the full totality experience with the moon completely covering the sun for a few minutes. The 2024 eclipse promises to be even better with a wider path of totality and a longer period of totality.

The next total solar eclipse won't be until 2044 so if you want to ensure you get a good view of this year's eclipse, you can watch live coverage from across the country below.

When is the solar eclipse?

The eclipse is set to occur at 12:44 p.m. and peak, when the moon covers the most of the sun, at 2:03 p.m. Nashville and Middle Tennessee will experience a partial solar eclipse, which means we'll see the moon cover about 95% of the sun.

Where to see the solar eclipse? Nashville and Middle Tennessee events, places to watch

What happens during a solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth. This is what creates the darkness of the eclipse as the moon interrupts the sun's light. People located in the path of totality will experience a complete block of the sun for the few minutes it happens. For people located outside but near the path of totality, they will experience a partial solar eclipse. This is when the moon only covers part of the sun.

Where is the solar eclipse happening?

The path of the solar eclipse this year goes south to north. In the U.S., the first major city the eclipse hits is Dallas, Texas. From there it continues through the bottom corner of Oklahoma, through central Arkansas, southern Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, central Indiana, northern Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania, northern New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and central Maine.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Eclipse 2024: Watch live coverage of the total solar eclipse in TN