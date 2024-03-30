Where to see the solar eclipse? Nashville and Middle Tennessee events, places to watch

April's solar eclipse is almost here.

Because Nashville isn't on the eclipse's path of totality, Music City will only be able to experience a partial eclipse. Nonetheless, multiple Nashville and Tennessee state entities are gearing up to help people welcome the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

The Adventure Science Center already has multiple events lined up, as well as Tennessee State Parks.

More: 2024 solar eclipse map: See the cities near Nashville on the path of totality and what to expect

Eclipse events at the Adventure Science Center

Where: Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd.

When: April 1

What: Beginning in April, the center will begin showing its planetarium show titled, "Eclipse." The show will discuss the science of the eclipse, how to safely view the eclipse and stories about historical conservation. The center will also be selling eclipse glasses for $3 in the gift shop.

"We're also happy to help facilitate orders in the time between now and the eclipse to make sure that if you're setting up a party at home you have the supplies to view it safely," said Morgan Rehnberg, vice president of exhibits and experiences.

Eclipse day at Adventure Science Center

Where: Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd.

When: April 8 at 9 a.m.

What: On the day of the eclipse, the center will dedicate the entire day to celebrating the sun with outdoor events, crafts and various informational sessions.

"We want to talk about solar powered science, celebrating all of the great things the sun does for us and what happens when the sun is no longer there like in the case of an eclipse," said Allie Bearer, public engagement manager.

Representatives from the Appalachian State Solar Vehicle Team will be onsite with a solar powered car to discuss how the vehicle is able to drive cross country using the power of solar technology. Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will be present to discuss the "Solar for All" program, a competition which Tennessee applied for in order to increase access to affordable and clean solar energy for low-income households.

The center recommends arriving early in the day to enjoy the pre-eclipse activities and then viewing the partial eclipse during its peak at around two in the afternoon. The center will also be displaying the eclipse in its totality indoors via a NASA live stream.

Admission to the event will be included with the purchase of general admission tickets and will also include eclipse glasses. All of the programming will be taking place outside, weather permitting. In the case of rain, activities will be moved indoors.

Multiple Tennessee State Parks to host eclipse viewing events

Various Tennessee State Parks are hosting special events for the eclipse viewing, such as guided floats and hikes. According to the state parks, Reelfoot Lake State Park located in upper northwest corner of Tennessee, will experience totality. The park is a three hour drive from Nashville.

In Middle Tennessee, Old Stone Fort and Harpeth River State Park will host eclipse viewings.

For more information regarding the events, visit tnstateparks.com.

Eclipse events at the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory

Where: Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory 1000 Oman Drive, Brentwood

When: To be announced

What: In the week before the eclipse, the observatory is aiming to host an extended open house. A firm date has not yet been announced as the observatory is trying to coincide the date with clear skies so people may enjoy viewing the sun and other celestial objects through telescopes.

"We have not firmed up details on that, but we will be posting information to our website in the coming weeks," said Teets.

All observatory events, including free ones, must be ticketed in order to keep track of attendance. All ticketing is done through the observatory's Eventbrite page where people may sign up to receive email notifications for upcoming events.

Interactive map: See the path of the April 8 solar eclipse

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Solar eclipse: Where to watch in Nashville and Middle Tennessee