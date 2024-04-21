Social Security was a key issue in S.C's GOP Primary

South Carolina’s Republican Presidential Primary has a history of being important and decisive, and this year was no different. Voters turned out in great numbers as the remaining hopefuls for the Republican nomination - Donald Trump and Nikki Haley - descended on the Palmetto State to make their cases and pitch their ideas for tackling our country’s biggest challenges. For Haley, a good track record as governor and strong effort for president were not enough to sway voters away from Trump, and I believe Trump’s total commitment to protecting Social Security might well have played a role.

Social Security is – without a doubt – one of the most important programs implemented by the American government, as millions of Americans depend on the benefits it provides. Historically, South Carolinians have always supported candidates who promised not to touch their benefits, and the same held true for this year’s primary.

Former president Trump promised repeatedly on the campaign trail not to cut Social Security, but unfortunately, he was in the minority with that pledge. As the GOP Primary drew closer, the remaining candidates either stayed silent on the issue or openly advocated for making cuts to the program, reasoning that Social Security is a major driver of our national debt and therefore should be rolled back. In fact, Social Security is funded by taxpayers' FICA employee taxes, and has nothing to do with the national debt. That money is simply returned to us at age 65 after decades of hard work to earn it.

Former S.C. governor Haley had a strong chance coming into the primary. She had a record as a strong conservative during her tenure as leader of the Palmetto State, and despite her rivalry with Trump, many South Carolinians viewed her favorably. An area where she could have staked out a different position was on Social Security. Haley consistently stated she was open to raising the retirement age as a way to maintain Social Security, a stance she never wavered from right up to primary day. While Haley said this was fiscally responsible, South Carolina primary voters might have disagreed.

The idea of cutting Social Security or raising the retirement age to address the debt is out of line with the majority of GOP voters, 84% of whom oppose cuts to the program according to polling in 2023.

According to the United States Census Bureau, about 19.1% of Palmetto State residents are age 65 or older. These residents and the middle-aged population are some of our most politically active, with 2020 election exit poll statistics showing that 65% of South Carolinians who voted in the last presidential election were ages 45 and older. Those same voters turned out in full force on Feb. 24 for the GOP Primary, and they’ll be expecting the next president to have a plan to protect the Social Security benefits they’ve worked hard to earn.

South Carolina voters want realistic solutions to the nation’s biggest challenges, chief among them being Social Security protections for future generations. Winning the White House in 2024 means winning in the Palmetto State - and winning on issues like Social Security.

Eaddy Roe Willard is a member of the South Carolina Republican Party Executive Committee.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Social Security is a key issue among S.C.'s GOP voters