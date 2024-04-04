Snowstorm slams Northeast, Great Lakes with mass power outages and travel mayhem

A deadly storm that's left a trail of wreckage across a vast swath of the United States continued to slam the Northeast and Great Lakes regions with heavy snow, rain and wind on Thursday, knocking out power, closing schools and disrupting travel in major cities.

Meteorologists expect over a foot of snow to fall over New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and northeast New York, according to the National Weather Service. The combination of pummeling snow and gusty winds led to whiteout conditions and snow-covered roads in some areas. Many schools and government offices across the region were closed.

The weather service issued flood advisories across parts of Illinois, east through Virginia and up to Road Island. Over 3 inches of rain had fallen in parts of New Jersey as of Thursday moring. Meanwhile, the same storm impacted the Great Lakes, with several inches of snow reported in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Mike Kuen clears heavy snow from his parents home after a large limb broke off a tree in their front yard along E. Florida Avenue during a spring snowstorm Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Appleton, Wisconsin.

More than 450,000 homes and businesses were without power across the Northeast, especially in Maine, where over 200,000 utility customers were without power as of early Thursday, according to a database maintained by USA TODAY. The Great Lakes region was not spared: Michigan and Wisconsin reported over 68,000 outages.

Airports in Boston, New York and New Jersey reported the most disruptions, with more than 86 cancellations and 59 delays, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

The large storm system, which has walloped the nation with severe weather conditions since the weekend, spun up tornadoes in Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, damaging businesses and leveling homes. In areas as far south as Florida strong winds toppled utility poles and snapped trees.

At least four people died in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania because of the storm this week. On Wednesday, two people – a 70-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman – died when their cars were crushed by fallen trees, according to multiple outlets. A young man in Campbell County, Kentucky, died in a traffic accident during Tuesday’s storms, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Wednesday. KJRH-TV reported that on Monday, a 46-year-old unhoused woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, died after seeking shelter in a storm drain.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow, wind, flood advisories abound as snowstorm slams parts of US