Storm system brings more dangerous weather hazards to central and eastern US

Houses were damaged on Chelsey Meadow Ct. in Buckner, Kentucky after severe storms hit the area on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

A major storm system threatens to keep producing weather hazards cross the country Wednesday after destroying homes, toppling trees and causing widespread power outages.

Heavy snow is forecast across parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley and Upper Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected from central to eastern Wisconsin, where winter storm warnings are in effect, along with blizzard warnings across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

⚠️🌨️Update: Due to heavier snow amounts, Central Wisconsin counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded further west. These alerts go through Wednesday morning. Use caution if travelling. #wiwx #mnwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/HaTLX7ydm9 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) April 2, 2024

Northern New York State through central to northern New England can also expect heavy snow to develop Wednesday afternoon. The service forecasted 6 to 18 inches of snowfall throughout northern New York state, New Hampshire, much of Vermont and Maine, and parts of northern Massachusetts.

Difficult travel conditions and power outages are likely, the service added.

Thunderstorms to hit Northeast and Southeast

The large storm system will also bring showers and severe thunderstorms across the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the southeast, meteorologists said.

The weather service's slight risk of severe thunderstorms warned that frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, hail and "a few tornadoes" are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Conditions in the southeast and mid-Atlantic are expected to subside by Friday, the service said.

Widespread flood watches are in place from the upper Ohio Valley into the Central Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic as the heaviest rainfall totals are forecast in those areas.

Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman & Thao Nguyen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Storm system slams central and eastern US: Wednesday forecast