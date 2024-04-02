Hail, winds, tornadoes among severe weather threatening central and eastern US

Cars cross streets flooded from an overnight storms of strong winds and rain in New Castle, Ohio on Jan. 10, 2024

A major storm system will continue to cause hazardous weather to parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and the southeast on Tuesday.

Large hail, high winds and tornadoes are all possible throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. The large system led the weather service to extend its moderate risk of storms for much of the state of Ohio while an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms was in place for parts of the Midwest and Ohio valley regions.

The potential for tornadoes including a few strong ones may continue overnight, the service reported.

Severe weather is expected today from the southern Plains into the Ohio Valley. Severe weather risk will extend into tomorrow for parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Large to very-large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds will all be possible. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/qqkeu05Wrh — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 1, 2024

Around 50 million people are at a risk of severe weather Tuesday in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and central Gulf Coast states including Louisiana, Alabama and northern Florida.

"Wind damage and isolated large hail will be possible across a broad area," the service said. "The tornado threat is expected to be greatest from middle Tennessee north-northeastward into central and northern Kentucky."

Heavy snow develops in Midwest

Heavy snow is forecast Tuesday across northern Illinois, much of Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the northern lower peninsula of Michigan, the service reported.

At least 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible across these areas, with the greatest chances of heavy snow falling in eastern Wisconsin to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

By late Wednesday afternoon, parts of upstate and northern New York into central and northern New England will see heavy snowfall.

