Snowstorm across Midwest and Northern Plains bring blizzard conditions, power outages and travel chaos: Live

A powerful winter storm is currently hammering the Midwest US and Northern Plains, bringing blizzard conditions, power outages and travel chaos to multiple states.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings from northern Colorado and Kansas through to parts of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota on Monday, with between two and ten inches of snow expected to fall in some areas.

“Snow may accumulate at 1 to 2 inches per hour in heavier bands,” the weather service said.

The agency also warned that travel could be “near impossible at times” in affected areas, with winds of over 50 miles per hour expected to hit.

Strong winds could also cause widespread power outages, with falling trees hitting power lines.

It comes after a storm dumped more than two feet of snow on areas including Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont last week. Following last week’s storm, around 160,000 homes and businesses were still without power across the Northeast as of late Sunday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

NWS: Midwest storm expected to bring ‘strong, gusty winds’ and ‘heavy snow’

12:17 , Martha Mchardy

Here are the latest Key Messages for an impactful winter storm that is expected to produce strong, gusty winds throughout much of the Plains and heavy snow across parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. pic.twitter.com/j1WMUPaSoV — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 23, 2024

Winter storm in Maine leaves 120,000 without power

12:15 , Martha Mchardy

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Maine were left without power on Sunday night after a storm dumped more than two feet of snow on the state.

Around 120,000 homes and businesses were left without power in Maine on Sunday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

Central Maine said many power lines were grounded across the state after the storm blew through, with the utility company responding to more than 700 emergency calls on Sunday for issues including blocked roads and downed lines.

The company added that although it had restored power to more than 50 per cent of customers impacted by the storm as of Sunday night, restoration efforts in severely impacted coastal areas could last through Wednesday.

12:08 , Martha Mchardy

Snow clings to the trees along a walking path at Como Lake in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday (AP)