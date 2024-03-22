Snowmobiling: A fun, fast way to see Colorado’s outdoors

WINTER PARK (KDVR) — It is one of the most popular winter sports in Colorado, and it’s cold, it’s fast and it’s fun.

Our first stop: The YMCA, Snow Mountain Ranch to check in to our rooms and gear up.

Tour guide Jake Regehr is with Grand Adventures in Grand Lake near Winter Park. He’s showing us the ropes before we ride.

“It only takes a second for everybody to get comfortable on these things. And once everybody gets comfortable, we are rocking and rolling,“ said Regehr. “Lean into turns, slow down on curves.”

Here’s the easy part: Have a good time.

Today we are heading up to the Arapahoe National Forest. Elevation: 10,000 feet.

“So far, how’s the group doing? These guys are doing amazing,” said Regehr.

The two-hour tour is perfect for beginners. Trail riding, single-track trails and majestic meadows will keep you and your loved ones oohing and awing the entire time.

“Some days you see the moose. Some days you don’t. Over on these aspen trees they are all rubbed up from the moose and the elk,“ said Regehr.

The Dove family from Houston were with us Thursday. Snowmobiling in the Colorado mountains is their yearly family tradition.

“It’s beautiful, peaceful, exciting. It’s like, amazing.”

The two-hour guided tour is just about perfect for beginner to intermediate snowmobilers alike. The best part is after your ride, you jump off your sled, head into Winter Park to one of many eateries, order some hot chocolate, or something a little stronger, and think about coming back again.

