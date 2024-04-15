STAUNTON – Smell smoke? You're not the only one.

"There is a large prescribed burn being performed by the US Forest Service in Bath County at Blue Panther which is causing the Staunton area to appear hazy and smell of smoke," according to the Staunton Police Department.

"This burn is expected to last over the next several days."

Keep track of wildfires and burns here: Wildfire and Smoke database

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton: Smell smoke? You're not the only one.