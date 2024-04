Severe thunderstorm watch for Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro

A severe thunderstorm is on the prowl for most of central Virginia counties and cities this afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch 1:50 p.m. Monday for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BLAND BOTETOURT BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CARROLL CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLOYD FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GILES GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GRAYSON GREENE GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUDOUN LOUISA LUNENBURG MADISON MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX MONTGOMERY NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE PRINCE WILLIAM PULASKI RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SMYTH SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD SURRY SUSSEX TAZEWELL WARREN WESTMORELAND WYTHE YORK

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS COVINGTON DANVILLE EMPORIA FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FRANKLIN FREDERICKSBURG GALAX HAMPTON HARRISONBURG HOPEWELL LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RADFORD RICHMOND ROANOKE SALEM STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG

