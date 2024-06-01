'Ethereal': These solar-powered pool lights are down to $12 a pop

The temps are getting higher which means now is the perfect time to take a dip in the pool. And there's also no time like the present to add some sparkle to your nighttime swim! These super-fun floating pool lights power up by day, light up by night, and are on mega sale right now — scoop up a 2-pack for just $24, thanks to the on-page coupon and an already-sizable discount.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $24 this is the lowest price the pool lights have ever been, and we expect the prices to rise as it gets warmer. So if you're looking for a quick and low-cost way to literally give your backyard a glowing-up, this is a great item to add to cart — and at this discount you might want to stock up on a couple to get the pool party started.

Why do I need this? 🤔

These pool lights are decorative, so while they're durable enough to be tossed around in the pool, they aren't quite suited for volleyball — you're likely to damage them while spiking. That said, they're tougher than you might expect! They're IP68 weather-resistant, which means they should be completely insulated against the elements. They're also completely solar-powered, so you don't have to worry about charging the batteries.

Once charged, you'll get about eight hours of light. The lights turn on and off automatically when night falls, too, so they'll conserve that energy for when they're needed. There's even a loop on them if you want to hang them from a tree for a backyard party. And since they're inflatable, in the colder months you can deflate them and store away.

In this case, both green and red mean "Go" — to Amazon to grab a set of these. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Close to 2,000 reviewers say these glowing orbs light up their night, and are way more fun in the pool than a game of "Marco Polo."

Pros 👍

"These are really pretty at night. A bit ethereal. Haven’t had long enough to speak to longevity. Charged quickly. Nice bright light. Light from string of other patio lights did not prevent them from coming on," said one fan.

This shopper was aglow: "I bought the first batch in 2021 and they are still beautiful. I bought some more this week — just can't have enough. I love the larger size and the ZERO maintenance. I've had these in pool 365 days a year. Still work like a charm. I love how they change colors."

"I just love these balls and get so many compliments! I've bought so many for myself, and now for gifts. People aren't sure when they open them, but by the next evening my phone is blowing up on how cool they are and how and where can they buy more," reported one generous reviewer. "Don't pass on these; your yard will look amazing, and it's so cool to see the color changes and how vibrant they are! They are great to float in the pool or hang from hooks, or even your trees. I can't say enough about them."

Cons 👎

Some buyers mentioned that the solar power, while handy, doesn't always work as well for every light. "Bought 6 of these (3 boxes)," revealed this customer, "and after 30 days two of them are very weak and they go out after only a couple of hours, while the others last about 6 hours."

Echoed another: "Every night they don’t all four light up vibrantly...I’ve had them for two weeks and they’re still lighting up but not extremely vibrant. Hopefully they last even longer."

"They light up and change colors, but don’t light up the pool enough," reported a third. "I bought 2 and our pool is an average size. I think another 6-8 might light up the pool better. They light up pretty bright initially and fade off after 4-5 hours."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

