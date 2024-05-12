Small water vessel loses power in Washington Channel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said people were stranded after a water vessel lost power on Sunday.

DC Fire and EMS crews responded in a fireboat to the water incident that happened in the Washington Channel.

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

When crews arrived, the people aboard the small vessel got off so the vessel could be towed.

No injuries were reported.

