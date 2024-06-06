'Hides the pooch': This loose but 'not sloppy' button-down is down to just $24

Lightweight and flattering, this fan-favorite top will get plenty of play in your summer rotation.

We are inching our way toward the true start of summer, and any time there's a season change, we get a green light to go shopping! Ready to give your warm-weather wardrobe a chic upgrade? T-shirts are always a cute staple, but the simple, yet polished button-down look is a classy and elegant addition — and when you're shopping on Amazon, you know it will make your wallet happy. It just so happens that savvy shoppers have uncovered a button-down for any season: the top-selling Beautife Short-Sleeve Button-Down. Available in 32 styles and colors, it starts at just $24.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

For $24 you get a top that easily looks like it could cost twice as much — especially our favorite, the summery light blue shade. (Make sure to use the on-page coupon to get the savings. ) The $24 sale price is only a few bucks shy of the lowest it's ever been, so you might want to add a few to cart before the prices rise along with the temps.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Now that you've started to pack away those sweaters, it's time to replace them with something cool for the warm weather. Soft and comfortable, the top is available in 32 colors (we also love the classic black, white and tangerine). It can be buttoned up as a V-neck or layered as a light coverup and paired with a tank underneath. The button-down also works beautifully with jeans, shorts, chinos or a maxi boho skirt and sandals.

It also accentuates the good stuff and tones down... all the other stuff. "I love, love, love," said one rave reviewer. "It boosts my confidence knowing I can move easily and look good all day."

Meet your new wardrobe staple. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 7,000 glittering five-star reviews, the top-selling top has legions of shoppers excited to expand their summer wardrobes.

Pros 👍

One reviewer said that the shirt is a "perfect fit," writing "It hangs so nicely, and the color (pink) is soft and beautiful. Will order another one or two right now! These wash well, wear well and are a terrific summer shirt. Very pleased!"

"Perfect length and comfortable," said another shopper. "I love this shirt! It is even nicer than I thought it would be. It is comfortable and very flattering. I received so many compliments when I wore it. I am tall with a 38DD bra size, and the small fits me perfectly."

"Love the fabric ... it covers my butt area, hides the pooch in my belly, it's flowy and I get compliments galore. It's dressy but casual, and after washing it actually felt a little thicker. Covered all the areas I want covered, but still looks nice and neat, not sloppy loose."

This final fan dubbed the piece the "perfect summer shirt [that] looks great with shorts, jeans, skirts, everything!"

Cons 👎

The fit didn't make the cut for some shoppers, particularly with the sleeves. "So close to great," reported one. "The length was a bit long to front tuck, and the sleeves jutted out in a weird way, almost like a triangular wing."

"Just wasn’t a great fit and as flattering as hoped it would be," echoed another. "Sleeves are awkward hanging on arms and hits at weird areas that make arms appear bigger."

A third reviewer stated: "Good quality material. Fits well except the sleeve opening is way too wide. Never had that issue before with a short-sleeved shirt."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum $28 $64 Save $36 See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $70 $120 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer with SPF 50 $17 $27 Save $10 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $9 $19 Save $10 See at Amazon

Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit $25 $33 Save $8 See at Amazon

Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops $28 $55 Save $27 See at Amazon