This $27 pop-up privacy tent spares you from changing in public beach bathrooms
It's a situation everyone has been in: Do you want to change in the sketchy public beach bathroom, or are those reeds tall enough to squat behind while you fumble with your bathing suit? Sometimes, there's no good option — unless you bring one with you. The Pop Up Pod is a brilliant accessory that gives you a changing room on-demand, hiding your modesty from surrounding eyes and giving you a clean place to put on your floaties.
At three feet wide and over six feet tall, this pop-up tent is the ultimate portable privacy solution. Take it with you to the beach for a changing room, or use it on camping trips for a private loo in the woods.
Why is this a good deal? 💰
There have been many times we would have paid good money to have a cleaner place to change clothes, so that alone makes this worth the buy! It also happens to be the best price on the web for this privacy tent.
Why do I need this? 🤔
Sometimes, beach shoes are not thick enough to cancel out the ick factor. But that said, there's a lot this privacy tent can be used for. While it's obviously a great changing station while at the beach, it has a removable bottom, so it can also double as a camp shower. And we have friends who drove cross country with one of these and used it as a camp toilet. (I'll let you google the details, but I'll drop a hint to a highly-rated collapsable toilet right here.)
It's easy to anchor, too. There are four included stakes for a quick way to secure the tent, but you can also place sandbags around the bottom to ensure greater stability. When not in use, everything can be stored in a zippered carrying case. You can stuff this under the seat of your car or at the bottom of your bag while on the go.
Maybe you've never thought about taking your own changing room with you, but this tent is kind of genius and something we wish we could have bought sooner.
What reviewers say 💬
With more than 2,400 five-star reviews, a lot of people have discovered the joys of portable privacy.
Pros 👍
One adventurer said this tent has changed the way they approach outdoor activities. "I recently purchased this as an instant dressing room, and to use as a restroom while camping, and I must say it has been a game-changer for our outdoor adventures. This versatile pop-up tent serves as a convenient dressing room, portable toilet stall and even a shower enclosure (which I haven't tried yet), making it a must-have for any camping or outdoor event."
If you doubt the stability, one reviewer said it holds up strong even in a storm. "We put heavy rocks on the little flaps on the inside and it doesn't move (even in heavy winds, as we discovered this weekend.)"
Plenty of parents wrote that it makes a great addition to competitions. "This tent is incredibly easy to set up and take down, which is perfect for when you're at a dance competition and your daughter has to change in an open area."
Cons 👎
Although this tent does provide privacy, it can also get a bit toasty. "The only downside is it doesn't have a small window or mesh to let air through when it got hot inside. But I'm still happy with the purchase."
Another area that multiple customers struggled with was putting it back in its bag after use. "It's difficult to get the hang of at first," one user wrote. "But once you get it, it does get easier."
Available in four different colors (including pink!), this privacy tent is a must-have for anyone that is on the road a lot and doesn't enjoy changing in the back seat of their car.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
