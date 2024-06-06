This $27 pop-up privacy tent spares you from changing in public beach bathrooms

It's a situation everyone has been in: Do you want to change in the sketchy public beach bathroom, or are those reeds tall enough to squat behind while you fumble with your bathing suit? Sometimes, there's no good option — unless you bring one with you. The Pop Up Pod is a brilliant accessory that gives you a changing room on-demand, hiding your modesty from surrounding eyes and giving you a clean place to put on your floaties.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

There have been many times we would have paid good money to have a cleaner place to change clothes, so that alone makes this worth the buy! It also happens to be the best price on the web for this privacy tent.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Sometimes, beach shoes are not thick enough to cancel out the ick factor. But that said, there's a lot this privacy tent can be used for. While it's obviously a great changing station while at the beach, it has a removable bottom, so it can also double as a camp shower. And we have friends who drove cross country with one of these and used it as a camp toilet. (I'll let you google the details, but I'll drop a hint to a highly-rated collapsable toilet right here.)

It's easy to anchor, too. There are four included stakes for a quick way to secure the tent, but you can also place sandbags around the bottom to ensure greater stability. When not in use, everything can be stored in a zippered carrying case. You can stuff this under the seat of your car or at the bottom of your bag while on the go.

Maybe you've never thought about taking your own changing room with you, but this tent is kind of genius and something we wish we could have bought sooner.

Keep away from prying eyes with this portable privacy tent. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With more than 2,400 five-star reviews, a lot of people have discovered the joys of portable privacy.

Pros 👍

One adventurer said this tent has changed the way they approach outdoor activities. "I recently purchased this as an instant dressing room, and to use as a restroom while camping, and I must say it has been a game-changer for our outdoor adventures. This versatile pop-up tent serves as a convenient dressing room, portable toilet stall and even a shower enclosure (which I haven't tried yet), making it a must-have for any camping or outdoor event."

If you doubt the stability, one reviewer said it holds up strong even in a storm. "We put heavy rocks on the little flaps on the inside and it doesn't move (even in heavy winds, as we discovered this weekend.)"

Plenty of parents wrote that it makes a great addition to competitions. "This tent is incredibly easy to set up and take down, which is perfect for when you're at a dance competition and your daughter has to change in an open area."

Cons 👎

Although this tent does provide privacy, it can also get a bit toasty. "The only downside is it doesn't have a small window or mesh to let air through when it got hot inside. But I'm still happy with the purchase."

Another area that multiple customers struggled with was putting it back in its bag after use. "It's difficult to get the hang of at first," one user wrote. "But once you get it, it does get easier."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

1More Aero Wireless Earbuds $55 $85 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $160 $230 Save $70 See at Amazon

TCL 50-Inch Smart TV $260 $316 Save $56 See at Amazon

Insignia 65-Inch Fire TV $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Acemagic 16-Inch Laptop $380 $1,400 Save $1,020 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Velcase Drone with Camera $60 $250 Save $190 See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Marbero Portable Power Station $66 $110 Save $44 with coupon See at Amazon