Slow primary election period set to wrap up; little area campaign action in statewide races

Apr. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An uneventful local primary election season will reach its conclusion Tuesday.

There have been no contested nomination races for the area's seats in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already have secured enough delegates to land the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, and set up their rematch from 2020.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., and Republican challenger David McCormick are the only eligible names on the ballot for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Candidates for state attorney general, auditor and treasurer have not campaigned much in the region.

"The candidates aren't really coming around to meet and greet people," Somerset County elections director Tina Pritts said. "They're sending flyers out, but not really that many."

Projecting the possible primary turnout, Pritts said: "I'm thinking maybe 35%, 40%, just because it seems to be very quiet for the primary. ... If we didn't have the mail-in (ballots available to all voters), I probably would have guessed maybe 25, 30%, but I have to account for the mail-in ballots."

Only one local Pennsylvania House of Representatives race features two candidates — in the 72nd District, which covers part of Cambria County, including Johnstown. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is seeking his ninth term. He is being challenged by Republican Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber.

Their general election race is set to begin on Wednesday.

"At this point, I'm anxious to get that started, because obviously it's a big decision and not the easiest thing for me and my family, but I feel strongly that it's the right thing to do, so I'm anxious to get started," Bradley said during a telephone interview.

Bradley said one of her top priorities if elected would be to foster "positive," "creative" and "collaborative" efforts to keep people in the region.

"I think the biggest thing is I'm concerned about population loss in Pennsylvania and in our area," Bradley said. "I just want to make sure that we're always, as a region, putting our best foot forward and trying to make it a community where our kids want to come back after they either go to school or get that first job ... and hopefully attract businesses as well."

Burns has been campaigning on his experience and history of helping acquire funds for numerous organizations in the district.

"My record speaks for itself," Burns texted. "People talk about goals, let's talk about results — Using my experience and seniority in the House of Representatives, I've been able to deliver over $337 million for local projects in our area. I've authored several pieces of legislation that have been signed into law to help families of veterans and businesses."

"So whether it's fighting to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, challenging local leaders, or helping a senior citizen fill out their Property Tax Rent Rebate — I work hard for the people I represent.

"My influence at (the) Capitol, due to my seniority, has proven to be invaluable for our region, but don't take my word for it, ask the local municipalities, school districts, fire companies and police departments."

Meanwhile, state Reps. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset; Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield; and Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, are all unopposed, as is state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R- Richland Township.