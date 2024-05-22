Slight risk of severe weather, damaging winds Wednesday, NWS says

In recent days, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has been predicting the possibility of strong to severe storms Wednesday.

They're not predicted to hit until after 9 p.m. tonight, but there is a chance isolated storms could happen during the day, the NWS says. Severe weather brought death and havoc to the central Midwest Tuesday with storms in parts of Iowa.

The main threat from the storm system in Columbus Wednesday will be damaging winds, according to an NWS hazardous weather outlook.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop late this morning and move east across the rest of the area this afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe, primarily near and east of I-71. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/eTtbP3vJiS — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) May 22, 2024

Rain has already started falling in Columbus, but it's not expected to accumulate more than a tenth of an inch. The same goes for tonight, but the rain amounts could be higher if storms hit.

Central Ohio is at a slight risk of severe weather today, or a two on NWS's five-point severe thunderstorm risk scale, with five being the highest risk.

Columbus weather for the week of May 22, 2024

The rain will not be going away, according to NWS Wilmington's weekly forecast.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are possible, and the chance of precipitation is 40%. It'll be mostly cloudy with a high around 79. Rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and quarter of an inch but could be higher with strong storms.

Thursday Night : A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., denoted by a 20% chance of precipitation. It'll be partly cloudy with a low around 63.

Friday : A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. then an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms after the morning. It'll be partly sunny with a high around 83. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Like many days this week, rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible but could be higher if it storms.

Friday Night : There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers become likely with a possibility for thunderstorms after 8 p.m. It'll be mostly cloudy with a low near 65. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, but, like always, it could be higher if it storms.

Saturday : A chance of showers early in the morning, with thunderstorms becoming possible after 8 a.m. It'll be mostly sunny with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night : For once this week, showers and thunderstorms aren't expected. It'll be mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday : After Saturday night's brief reprieve, a chance of showers in the morning with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. It'll be partly sunny with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: Showers are likely, and a thunderstorm is possible. It'll be mostly cloudy with a low near 64. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

What is the Memorial Day forecast for Columbus?

Memorial Day : Showers are likely, and it'll be partly sunny with a high around 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night : There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It'll be partly cloudy with a low near 58. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, and it'll be partly sunny with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

NHart@dispatch.com

@NathanRHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: When could severe storms hit Columbus on Wednesday?