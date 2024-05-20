Heat gives way to severe storms, damaging winds Wednesday in Columbus, NWS says

Summer continues to inch closer, and with it comes an increased chance of stormy days. Wednesday might be one of those days, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

One or more rounds of storms are possible starting Wednesday night, and some of them may be strong or severe. Damaging winds are the most considerable threat, according to NWS Wilmington's hazardous weather outlook.

https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=OHZ055&warncounty=OHC049&firewxzone=OHZ055&local_place1=4%20Miles%20SSE%20Grandview%20Heights%20OH&product1=Hazardous+Weather+Outlook&lat=39.9228&lon=-83.0147

At the beginning of May, a series of severe storms rolled through Ohio, bringing flooding and a few minor tornadoes across the state. Central Ohio seemingly missed the worst of it then, with only a few dozen power outages reported after the storm.

Columbus weather for the week of May 20, 2024

It's going to be a hot, stormy and rainy week, according to NWS.

Tuesday : It's a hot one. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Expect light wind in the morning from the south and southwest between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night : Conditions should remain mostly clear with a low around 69 and south winds around 7 mph.

Wednesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Expect southwest winds at 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday : Partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and a high near 77.

Thursday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday : A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday : A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

NHart@dispatch.com

@NathanRHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus weather: Severe storms, damaging winds possible Wednesday