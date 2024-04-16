'Sleepy Don': Trump Mercilessly Mocked After Reportedly Dozing Off During Trial

Donald Trump, who for years has attacked President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” on Monday may have dozed off in public himself, according to some reporters at his criminal trial in New York.

“Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest,” wrote Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, adding that Trump’s attorney passed him several notes before the former president “appeared to jolt awake and notice them.”

Trump glared at Haberman as he left court, and his campaign denied that he dozed.

But Trump’s critics weren’t buying it, causing hashtags such as #SleepyDon to trend on X.

The Biden campaign’s rapid response team used it to treat Trump to a lullaby:

“The wheels of justice grind slowly,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted on Monday evening. “I did not think they would grind so slowly that they would rock the defendant apparently to sleep.”

Maddow: The wheels of justice grind slowly. I did not think they would grind so slowly that they would rock the defendant apparently to sleep. pic.twitter.com/FjeMkiRrRP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024

Fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes pointed to the irony of Trump insulting Biden as “Sleepy Joe” only to apparently drift off himself in court:

Hayes: I mean, I feel like if you call your opponent sleepy Joe, you have one job. pic.twitter.com/4DMDDlxfFT — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024

“When you’re old and on trial for falsifying official records you tire quickly,” former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, who is a longtime Trump critic, wrote on X. “Let the man sleep but watch for that slack jaw, drooling could become a problem.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday called Trump “Doze-O the Clown” and “Donny Nappleseed,” while “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart wondered what the snooze said about Trump.

“Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial,” Stewart said on Monday night.

And on X, Trump’s critics were ready with a wake-up call:

If Trump is too old and weak to stay awake at his own criminal trial, what do you think will happen in the Situation Room? pic.twitter.com/5sM8ghcD9b — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 15, 2024

Now had this been Biden, it would have been the lead story on every newscast and Fox News would have talked about this for weeks.



I do believe the ages of both presidential candidates and what impact that has on the presidency is relevant. But only Biden’s age is repeatedly… https://t.co/u86RkcJaHf — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 15, 2024

Many people are saying that Donald trump is so low energy, he can't even stay awake at 1:00pm.



Be a shame if #SleepyDon started trending. pic.twitter.com/xirOBlubyY — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 15, 2024

Seems like a massive deal that Trump was unable to stay conscious for more than a few hours of his trial. #SleepyDonhttps://t.co/5sIrDp6mIt — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 15, 2024

#SleepyDon just doesn’t have the stamina, the strength, the manhood to endure even a few hours in court.



Sad! Weak! Low-T! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 15, 2024

BREAKING FOX NEWS: Donald Trump's attorneys have requested a "Defense Table Pillow" so that the defendant can sleep comfortably during his crimal trial. pic.twitter.com/Ucfvjdz3wk — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@Colonel_Myway) April 15, 2024

Has there really ever been a time in years we’ve seen Trump truly in public for a whole day at a time? They can’t hide him when he is sitting in a courtroom all day. This is going to be eye opening…well for us. Daddy Saudibucks is going to sleep every day. https://t.co/t9zpAE7CKO — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 15, 2024

you know what this means: it's time for another round of stories about Biden's age pic.twitter.com/wLAztIxYU7 — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) April 15, 2024

"Well, Jake, he appeared to be asleep." https://t.co/dz12tg76cN — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) April 15, 2024