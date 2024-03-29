SLC highway named 'Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way' for FWC officer killed in 2022 crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A ceremony Friday afternoon designated a roughly 1½-mile stretch of Okeechobee Road as "Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way" for a state wildlife officer killed in a collision with a wrong-way driver in 2022.

The ceremony to name the roadway after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson, 35, took place off Okeechobee Road just west of the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds at the intersection of Ideal Holding Road.

Kyle Patterson was a 15-year FWC officer who died in a double fatal car collision in Fort Pierce, according to FWC.

The designated area extends from Ideal Holding Road to Carlton Road and sits about a mile west of where the fatal crash occurred on June 9, 2022.

"So, beginning today, this stretch of highway will be named in honor of Kyle and is a part of his legacy not defined just by his accomplishments, but by the principles he lived by as a husband, father, law enforcement officer and mentor to youth," said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement.

Smith spoke first at the event, and said as a training lieutenant, he met Patterson on his first day in the academy. Among his characteristics, he said Patterson was "not ... shy about his priorities - faith and family."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Col. Brian Smith speaks during the dedication ceremony honoring Kyle Patterson, naming a section of State Road 70 (Okeechobee Road) as Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way, beginning from Ideal Holding Road, west to Carlton Road (County Road 613), on Friday, March 29, 2024, in St. Lucie County. “Kyle is missed, but not forgotten,” Smith said. “His legacy continues in this community.”

"Kyle used his passion for Florida's century-old cattle industry to reach youth in this community and mentor future generations of cattle herders," said Smith. "Kyle is missed but not forgotten."

An FWC executive spoke and commented on the sunny, breezy conditions of Good Friday, on which the event was held.

"Dedication (of) a roadway to Kyle means so much, when you think about generations (going) forward here, millions of people, that will travel this roadway will see Kyle's name and ... some of them ... will wonder who's Kyle Patterson?" said Roger Young. "...Hopefully they'll pick up their phone ... and they'll learn not just about his sacrifice but about ... the person who he was and the service to his family and the service to the community and the FWC and all he did for the state of Florida."

Along with the FWC, dozens of law enforcement officers and officials attended the ceremony from local and state agencies, including Florida Highway Patrol, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Transportation, which installed the sign.

An FHP deputy director of patrol operations who went to the crash site that day helped to secure the roadway designation.

Family, friends and representatives of law enforcement agencies gather along State Road 70 (Okeechobee Road) west of the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds for the Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way dedication ceremony on Friday March 29, 2024.

"I remember the day vividly" said Lt. Col. Robert Chandler, describing rainy conditions, press conferences and accommodations provided to officers by Patterson's church.

Chandler said he helped with the application process and said the process to have an area of highway commemorated requires state legislative approval.

"This is not something that's routine," said Chandler.

The designation was included into House Bill 21 signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis May 30, 2023.

Maj. Dustin Bonds, an FWC South Region commander, spoke as a contemporary of Patterson who he said he met at the outset of their careers in 2010.

"He was a pillar, so much since then we have continued to build upon, not only within FWC, but ... in this community and especially within the walls of his home," said Bonds.

Patterson's wife, Alisha Patterson and two children, Kole and Kinsley, were at the ceremony, and stood for pictures with officers of the various agencies by the memorial sign.

Florida Department of Transportation members (yellow shirts) help the family of Kyle Lee Patterson, son Kole, 9, (in blue from left) wife Alisha, and daughter Kinsley, 5, as they uncover a sign designating a section of State Road 70 (Okeechobee Road) named for Patterson, at its intersection with Ideal Holding Road, west of the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, on Friday, March 28, 2024. Patterson, a senior investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was involved in a car collision involving a wrong way driver. He died June 9, 2022.

Originally from Orlando, Patterson joined the agency in 2007 and worked in St. Lucie County throughout his 15-year career.

A 24-year-old Tampa woman driving a Kia sedan in the wrong lane of Okeechobee Road crashed head-on into Patterson's agency truck and both were killed.

At the time of the collision, Patterson was driving west on Okeechobee Road and was struck by the Kia traveling east in a westbound lane.

He spent time in the agency's agriculture crimes intelligence and marine intelligence units and received multiple awards.

The agency noted his involvement in a multi-jurisdictional operation targeting sea turtle egg poachers leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of almost 500 sea turtle eggs, and his work in hurricanes Irma and Michael.

