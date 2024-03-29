St. Lucie County eyes train quiet zones, but there's work ahead

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The county wants to know what it would take to establish quiet zones along the train tracks that carry Brightline and freight trains through the county dozens of times per day, with hundreds of horn blasts.

County commissioners heard an update from staff and rail consultant George Gavalla on Tuesday in the most concrete step to date towards establishing quiet zones by any Treasure Coast gpvernment.

Still, commissioners stopped short of a commitment to establish the zones, amid concerns over safety and cost.

Local agencies control different crossings

Other governments also would have to agree to establish the zones, commissioners indicated. An application for a quiet zone must be submitted by the agency that controls the crossing, staff said.

St. Lucie County has 23 crossings along roughly 22-mile its stretch of the Florida East Coast Railroad/Brightline corridor: nine in the unincorporated county, six in Fort Pierce, three in St. Lucie Village and one under control of the Florida Department of Transportation. Four are under private control.

Whistle ban versus quiet zone

Establishing quiet zones, under Federal Railroad Administration guidelines, allows trains to move through an area without being required to sound their horns at crossings. Without quiet zones, engineers are required to sound horns for 15-20 seconds as they pass through crossings.

St. Lucie County had a precursor to quiet zones, then called a whistle ban, from 1988 to 1991, according to a presentation by county staff. That came after the Legislature passed a law allowing for local whistle bans.

However, after a 191% increase in accidents in place with whistle bans, in 1991 FRA stepped in to ban such state laws. In 2005, FRA launched its rules for quiet zones, with required safety measures to help mitigate some of the negative impacts under the old whistle bans.

Still early in the process

Commission Chair Cathy Townsend said it is too early to know the cost. Staff members indicated they are about halfway through designing the necessary improvements.

For the county to move forward with quiet zones, Townsend said, it needs to know where the other local governments stand. For example, she said, if St. Lucie Village wants quiet zones but Fort Pierce does not, it would make no sense to move forward. That, in part, is because Fort Pierce controls crossings far enough north for horns there to be heard in St. Lucie Village, she said.

"In order to move this thing forward, I think that the village and the city of Fort Pierce would need to have a conversation to see if that's the direction they want to go, I would think, before the county got involved with it," Townsend said.

The one FDOT-controlled crossing is even closer to St. Lucie Village than the Fort Pierce crossings, according to the staff presentation. Townsend said that would need a conversation between the county and FDOT.

Safety measures for quiet zones

Safety measures are broken down into different categories, Gavalla told commissioners. "Supplemental safety measures" is the list of the highest standards. Below that there are "alternative safety measures."

If an agency has one or more supplemental measure at every crossing, FRA automatically approves quiet zones. If some crossings have alternative measures, a more intensive FRA approval process is necessary. The alternative measures also come with more-frequent FRA check-ins and recertification requirements.

"If you have supplemental safety measures at all of the crossings in a quiet zone, you will qualify to have a quiet zone. FRA will not even bother to weigh in on it if you provide the information that the situation exists," Gavalla said. "If you have these supplemental safety measures, that's going to make the process of approval very, very simple for you."

For those reasons, Gavalla advised the county to pursue the supplemental measures at every crossing, if possible. The county already has supplemental measures in place at many crossings, Gavalla pointed out.

Going above and beyond

Safety concerns may still exist, even with supplemental measures in place everywhere, Gavalla said.

"In the long run, it's probably quite simple to get a quiet zone. The question that you need to ask is, 'Are there safety concerns that are not addressed by these requirements?'," Gavalla said.

In some cases, the county is considering going beyond the supplemental requirements. It is actively looking at synchronizing traffic signals with railroad crossings in order to lower the risk of a vehicle being stuck between the gates. That, Gavalla said, would go a long way to mitigate risk.

"I really applaud the county in being so proactive in going down that road. Even though you may not need it to qualify for a quiet zone, it's a very responsible thing to do, and you really need to be commended for that," Gavalla said.

Quiet zones already cover much of the Brightline corridor, including between West Palm Beach and Miami. In that stretch, there have been instances of vehicles getting stuck between gates, Gavalla said.

St. Lucie Village residents want peace and quiet

Many residents of St. Lucie Village have been calling for quiet zones. The tracks run through the narrow town, and its borders are less than a half-mile from the tracks on either side. Multiple residents pleaded with commissioners to establish quiet zones, saying train horns hurt their quality of life and wake them up in the middle of the night.

Longtime St. Lucie Village Mayor William Thiess had a seat on the dais during the meeting, and questioned Gavalla as commissioners and county staff members did.

Who pays for improvements?

In addition to local governments agreeing whether they even want quiet zones, cost-sharing agreements would need to be in place, Townsend said.

"I don't think the county can take all of the burden," she said.

Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky attempted to confirm that Brightline would not help with the costs.

"Brightline doesn't have a role to play in the cost of this, is that correct?" Dzadovsky asked staff.

County Attorney Daniel McIntyre said it is safe to assume it would be "a county-funded exercise." The current designs are being paid with the county infrastructure sales tax revenues, McIntyre said, and future costs likely would come from the same source. That half-percent increase was passed by voters in 2018 and is set to expire at the end of 2028.

Ultimately, Townsend instructed staff to wait until the commission's May informal meeting to provide an update. She said that might give St. Lucie Village and Fort Pierce time to make their decisions.

Biggest step yet towards Treasure Coast quiet zones

The meeting was the furthest any of the three counties on the Treasure Coast have gone in pursuit of quiet zones.

Last month, Indian River County commissioners decided not to apply for quiet zones, citing safety concerns.

In November, Martin County spokesperson Martha Ann Kneiss said the county believes it has met all of the requirements for quiet zones, but she also said an application would not be coming for at least a year.

"It is Martin County’s position to allow trains to operate for up to one year without quiet zones to provide both seasonal and full-time residents time to become familiar with the frequency and increased speeds of Brightline trains in our community," Kneiss said in an email at the time.

Only then would the county decide how and when to proceed with quiet zones, she said.

St. Lucie County staff Tuesday echoed Martin County's intentions to wait a year. Brightline trains began carrying passengers through the Treasure Coast on Sept. 22.

Multiple communities in northern Palm Beach County recently announced intentions to apply for quiet zones.

