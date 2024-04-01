‘Sketchy’: Weymouth family captures porch pirate stealing daughter’s birthday gifts on surveillance

Surveillance video outside a Weymouth home captured the moments a man with a DoorDash delivery bag stole a package off a family’s front doorstep. The family tells me they were just feet away inside the home Thursday morning.

Edwin and Rachael Gilmore uncovered the surveillance after realizing their delivery was nowhere to be found.

“The way he rolled up was sketchy,” said Edwin. “We missed by a half hour it was delivered and he took it in that time.”

The couple off West Street said they were inside the home with their two daughters when the unknown man swiped the package Thursday morning.

Edwin added, “With two of our three girls both cars in the driveway [he] still had the gall to walk up try it and get it.”

“It was like violating somebody walking up with everyone home and taking something,” said Rachael.

The couple said the package contained birthday presents for their 6-year-old daughter and Easter gifts.

According to the Gilmore’s, their neighbor also had a package stolen from their doorstep a week ago.

Rachael and Edwin notified Weymouth Police and gave them the video. They tell Boston 25 police said they are looking into the incident.

It’s unknown if the individual in the video is an employee of DoorDash.

With surveillance around their homes, the Gilmore’s don’t know what more they could have done.

“I don’t even know how you could be more cautious,” said Rachael.

Boston 25 reached out to Weymouth Police for more information but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

