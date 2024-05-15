Skepticism Abounds As Social Media Debates The Outcomes Of Biden-Trump Face-Offs

As you might have expected, President Joe Biden’s debate challenge to former President Donald Trump on Wednesday caused a lot of discussion on social media.

While Biden and Trump have since tentatively agreed to two debates — one hosted by CNN on June 27 and the other hosted by ABC on Sept. 10 — the details still have to be worked out.

And many people on social media are skeptical that the face-offs will actually occur.

Unsurprisingly, the reasons why they may not happen tended to split along party lines, with Biden supporters predicting Trump would find a way to not do it while Trump supporters predicted Biden would bow out.

But one person recognized the most important aspect of the possible debates, at least where social media is concerned — more Biden-Trump reaction GIFs.

