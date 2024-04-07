Single-vehicle collision closes SR 262

Apr. 6—MARDON — A fiery collision left a man in the hospital and closed state Route 262 Friday morning, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

At a little after 8:30 a.m., Gabriel Vargas, 39, of Quincy was driving a semi truck east on SR 262 when he drove off the eastbound shoulder and through the guardrail, according to the statement. The truck rolled down the embankment onto its passenger side and caught fire.

Vargas, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, according to the statement. Neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the collision. The incident is under investigation.

SR 262 reopened at 4:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.