Signs of shooting lead to search, arrest

Apr. 26—ARCHDALE — An Archdale man who initially denied having a gun was arrested after the sight of a number of spent shells prompted a search of his house, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy was sent to the house on Canter Road on Tuesday because someone there had called 911 but hung up. When he arrived, the deputy saw a man in a car in the driveway, who told the deputy that the deputy was probably called due to the shooting that had been going on, the sheriff's office said.

A man came out of the house and insisted no one was shooting and denied there was a weapon when questioned about it, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy saw spent shell casings that had been recently fired on the porch and in the yard, and a subsequent search of the house and vehicles found a firearm.

Further investigation found the firearm belonged to the house's resident, Andrew Ryan Wilson, 50, who is a convicted felon and is not supposed to have possession of a gun, the sheriff's office said.

In 2019, Wilson was convicted of felony larceny, according to the N.C. Department of Adult Correction. He was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation.

Wilson was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Because he had been out of jail on bond on other charges, he was held with no bond allowed.