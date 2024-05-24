Shotgun, meth pipe found at home of Lamont man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shotgun, ammunition and a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine were found at the home of a Lamont man who was on probation, authorities say.

Officers on Wednesday went to a home on Bertal Street. They found a shotgun, 12- and 20-gauge shotgun shells, .22-caliber ammunition and the pipe, according to a probation department release.

The man was booked on suspicion of gun and ammunition possession and drug paraphernalia possession, inmate records show. He was also booked on suspicion of violating felony probation.

