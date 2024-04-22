Shooting victim rushed to Nationwide Children’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 600 block of South Harris Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Harrisburg Pike, about two miles away.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

Police dispatchers said there may be an additional victim, but that person hasn’t been located yet.

There is no information on possible suspects at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.