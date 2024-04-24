'Shooting incident' at Pittsford Wegmans puts store in lockdown; investigation underway

The lockdown at Wegmans in Pittsford has been lifted after a reported "shooting incident" occurred at the store Wednesday morning.

Wegmans on Monroe Avenue remains closed while law enforcement investigates the incident, according to an email from Wegmans to the Democrat and Chronicle.

Deputies said Wednesday no one was injured in the incident, according to a social media post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO is currently investigating a shooting incident at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. Fortunately, no one is injured. Wegmans is on lockdown as a precautionary measure. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) April 24, 2024

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the store, said Deputy Brendan Hurley.

Deputies have secured the scene and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is interviewing witnesses and evidence technicians are processing the scene, Hurley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back later for more updates on this developing story.

