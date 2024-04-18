Sheriffs search for shooting suspect in south Sacramento
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fired gunshots at a California Highway Patrol officer on Wednesday.
Supergiant Games just treated Hades fans to an extensive look at the game's upcoming sequel.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
The News/Media Alliance asked US federal agencies to investigate Google’s removal of links to California news media outlets. Google’s tactic is in response to the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act, which would require it to pay for links to California-based publishers’ news content.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Indian news aggregator app Dailyhunt, has acquired the popular digital newsstand platform Magzter, the two said Thursday. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has fully acquired Magzter, a New York-headquartered firm that counted Singapore Press Holdings among its backers. VerSe didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
The Chargers have now signed four offensive players who worked under Roman in Baltimore.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
