Sheriff’s SWAT team at scene of standoff with suspect believed to be armed in Sacramento home

Authorities Wednesday evening evacuated nearby residents after deputies surrounded a south Sacramento home where an armed suspect was holed up and had refused to come out.

The incident unfolded in the 7700 block of Southland Way in a residential neighborhood a few blocks south of Gerber Road in Sacramento County’s Vineyard neighborhood.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene assisting California Highway Patrol officers in the incident, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with other deputies, had responded to the incident.

It was unclear what led to the standoff with authorities. A spokesman for the CHP South Sacramento office was not immediately available to provide further details.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuations were in progress, urging residents to avoid the area.