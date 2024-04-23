Sheriff’s officials ask public to help find homicide suspect in Northern California shooting

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked the public to help find a homicide suspect who reportedly shot a man Saturday night in Oroville, drove away and hasn’t been seen since.

Detectives believe Joseph Perkins, 54, of Oroville, fatally shot the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities released a photo of Perkins.

The detectives worked with the Butte County District Attorney’s Office and obtained an arrest warrant for Perkins on a homicide charge, along with a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a resident called the Sheriff’s Office to report a victim had been shot in 500 block of Lodgeview Drive, in an Oroville residential neighborhood just south of Lake Oroville State Recreation Area.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the wounded man in the road. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies and medics provided medical aid, but the victim died from his injuries. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the victim’s name.

Detectives found evidence that leads them to believe Perkins shot the victim, sheriff’s officials said. But the Sheriff’s Office did not disclose what evidence was found.

The detectives also found evidence that Perkins left the area in a vehicle after the shooting, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities later found that vehicle in the Kelly Ridge area.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Perkins’ whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7322.