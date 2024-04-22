Sheriff Michael Chitwood: In these uncertain times, we need leaders like Senator Rick Scott

As the Sheriff of Volusia County, I have dedicated my career to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. In this pursuit, I have had the privilege of working alongside leaders who share my commitment to protecting the citizens we serve. One such leader is Senator Rick Scott, whose unwavering support for law enforcement has made him an indispensable ally in our efforts to keep Volusia County safe.

Senator Rick Scott roundtable discussion on child safety Keeping Our Kids Safe with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Throughout his tenure as both Governor and Senator, Rick Scott has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to addressing the most pressing challenges facing our state. Senator Scott has kept the safety of Florida’s communities as a top priority. His leadership has made it possible for law enforcement to be able to do their jobs and feel safe. He's always had our backs.

One of the most urgent issues we face today is the fentanyl crisis, which has devastated families and communities across Florida. Senator Scott has been at the forefront of the fight against this deadly epidemic, working tirelessly to provide law enforcement with the resources and tools needed to combat the influx of fentanyl into our communities.

Senator Scott fought for years to get his END FENTANYL Act passed, and just last month it was signed into law. The bill gives America’s brave Customs and Border Protection agents the tools needed to keep these dangerous drugs out of our communities. As Senator Scott often says, while nothing can heal the heartbreak felt by the families torn apart by fentanyl, the END FENTANYL Act will make a difference in our fight to end the suffering.

In addition to his work on the fentanyl crisis, Senator Scott has also been a staunch advocate for keeping our schools safe. As Governor, he took decisive action to enhance school security measures and ensure that our students and educators are protected from harm. He got together educators, law enforcement and school safety advocates, and together, we passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, meaningful legislation that provided every school with a school resource officer while not infringing on our Second Amendment rights. Whether it's providing funding for school resource officers or implementing new safety protocols, Senator Scott has always prioritized the safety and well-being of our children over politics.

Senator Scott has consistently demonstrated his unwavering support for law enforcement officers throughout his career. From championing legislation to protecting our brave men and women in uniform to advocating for increased funding for essential law enforcement programs, Senator Scott has proven time and again that he stands with those who protect and serve our communities.

As Sheriff of Volusia County, I have seen firsthand the positive impact of Senator Scott's leadership, and I am proud to endorse his reelection to the United States Senate. Our county, state, and nation are better off with Rick Scott at the helm.

In these uncertain times, we need leaders like Senator Rick Scott who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work on behalf of the people they serve. His track record of delivering results speaks for itself, and I have no doubt that he will continue to be a tireless advocate for public safety and law enforcement in the years to come. I urge the residents of Volusia County and the state of Florida to join me in supporting Rick Scott for reelection to the United States Senate. Together, we can build a safer, stronger future for all Floridians and keep our state the greatest place in the world to live and raise a family.

Mike Chitwood is sheriff of Volusia County

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood endorses Rick Scott for U.S. Senate