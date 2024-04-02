Shelby City Schools forms subcommittees to increase transparency of operations

SHELBY ― Shelby City Schools is being more transparent with an idea from Superintendent Michael Browning.

Browning, in his first year at the helm, has organized subcommittees on which two board members meet with school personnel to get a better understanding of day-to-day operations in the district. They report their findings at board meetings.

"I knew I wanted to get these together and get more input from board members on things," Browning said.

He said the idea coincided with what he was hearing from the public.

Michael Browning

"As I was trying to develop this, we had board elections in the fall," Browning said. "I heard a lot of people say ― I don't know if it was a complaint, but it was certainly mentioned that it seems like we're not very transparent.

"While I didn't believe that to be true, I thought we do need to find ways to make sure to let people know we are being transparent, and these subcommittee are going to certainly going to allow that to happen."

There are six such committees: student achievement, facilities and finance, safety, curriculum and programs, extra and co-curricular activities and buildings and grounds.

"All these committees are tied together," Browning said. "We're trying to find ways to improve this place. We have great facilities. We have great things happening."

School board members to get feel of day-to-day operations

For now, two board members are assigned to each subcommittee. They will meet with principals and directors. Browning would like to include community members.

"It's a way to get our board members involved and for them to see what's going on day-to-day because they don't always see that," he said.

Browning said his goal is for board members to have three or four such committee meetings per school year.

"I tried to jam everything in these last four weeks to get them started," he said. "Board members have been very receptive. I think they've enjoyed it."

Kim Nadolsky

Board Vice President Kim Nadolsky called it a "great idea."

"We can hear what they're doing," she said of school employees. "Also, it allows us to provide some input for what's being done."

A retired teacher, Nadolsky is a member of three committees, including curriculum and programs.

"I love doing this stuff," she said.

School officials are looking at using a complete program from the Ohio Department of Education for English and language arts for grades Pre-K-5.

"It's going to be costly," she said. "We'll look at sixth (grade) and up down the road."

Nadolsky also is a member of the safety committee.

"We talked about student arrival and departure," Nadolsky said. "They're considering purchasing signs that would help parents, especially at the beginning of the school year."

School officials are seeking grant money because signs are costly.

Nadolsky's third committee is student achievement. She noted that ArcelorMittal is sponsoring achievement for high school students. Plans include reaching out to other businesses to see if they would be interested.

