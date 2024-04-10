Shasta Supervisor Rickert is sidelined for an undetermined period from District 3 duties

Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert was not at Tuesday’s board meeting. It was announced early on that Rickert could not attend due to medical reasons.

Reached after the meeting, Rickert told the Record Searchlight that she has a lower back injury and that she did not know when she would be able to resume her duties as District 3 supervisor.

“At this point it is too early to know how long this may take for a full recovery,” Rickert said.

Rickert will face a runoff in November after failing to get 50% of the vote in a three-way race in the March 5 primary. Corkey Harmon, who finished second behind Rickert with 32% of the vote, will face her in November.

With Rickert absent, the board had four members Tuesday, chairman Kevin Crye, Tim Garman, Patrick Jones and Chris Kelstrom.

Shasta County Supervisors Patrick Jones, left, and Mary Rickert attend the board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Garman and Rickert, who are more moderate, typically are in the minority on many votes, most recently in an attempt to disband the Shasta County Election Commission, a controversial advisory panel created by Jones and supported by Crye and Kelstrom.

News broke Monday that the citizens’ election panel is losing two more members, Susanne Baremore and Bev Gray, who were appointed by Rickert and Jones, respectively. Dawn Duckett, appointed by Garman, resigned from the commission in March.

In her resignation letter, Baremore said she could not continue to be part of a citizens’ panel that doesn’t follow election law.

Her resignation comes about a week after she was arrested. Baremore confirmed the arrest but declined to say what led up to it and said it did not have a bearing on her decision to resign.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Jones announced that Rickert had asked Baremore to resign. “It was a suggestion that she should consider resigning and she agreed given the circumstances,” Rickert told the Record Searchlight.

Like Garman, Rickert said she will not appoint a replacement for Baremore.

“I have no plans to appoint anyone. (In) my opinion, the commission is nonproductive and ineffective. They are a waste of taxpayer dollars,” Rickert said.

At Tuesday's meeting, Jones reiterated his plan to name Patty Plumb to replace Gray, whose last meeting on the citizen's advisory panel is April 22.

Plumb for years has crusaded for eliminating voting machines, going to one-day voting and the hand counting of all ballots — none of which are in the county’s jurisdiction.

The Shasta County Elections Commission, left to right, Susanne Baremore, Dawn Duckett, Lisa Michaud, Ronnean Lund and Bev Gray. Duckett announced on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, that she was resigning from the advisory board.

She again on Tuesday, during public comment, said Shasta County needs to say “no thank you” to state election laws because they are unconstitutional.

Plumb also supports Laura Hobbs, who lost to Allen Long in the District 2 supervisor race on March 5 and then filed a lawsuit last week in Shasta County Superior Court that asks a judge to “find moot the nomination of Allen Long as winner.”

Jones represents District 4. Plumb lives in District 3, which is Rickert’s district.

After the meeting, Jones said that supervisors do not have to pick someone who lives in their district to be on the Shasta County Election Commission.

Will county break law to preserve June 2022 ballots?

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors voted 3-1 to have County Counsel Joseph Larmour look into whether the county can preserve voting materials from the June 2022 primary election, a move that would run counter to election law.

Larmour was hired in December and Tuesday was his first meeting.

Garman cast the lone dissenting vote.

Election law says the registrar of voters shall destroy or recycle ballots 22 months after the election. April 7, 2024, was the 22-month deadline for the June 2022 primary.

Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Patrick Jones listens to a speaker during a board meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Tuesday’s meeting was a replay of a September 2022 supervisors’ meeting where the board voted 3-2 to allow Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen to do her job and destroy ballots and other materials from the November 2020 election.

At that meeting, Jones asked Darling Allen to preserve the ballots for six months to give supporters time to file a lawsuit.

Jones again sponsored Tuesday’s agenda item.

And, like the meeting in September 2022, the 3-1 vote came after a parade of election skeptics made unsupported claims of fraud in the Shasta County elections office.

More: Why the Shasta County supervisors race vote recount was canceled

Former election commission member Duckett said she isn’t necessarily against preserving election records.

However, in doing that, she doesn’t want “election deniers” to use that as a reason to “find ways to disparage our elections office.”

Larmour told supervisors that if they approved retaining ballots and related elected materials past the 22-month deadline, it would be an advisory.

“There are California laws which essentially allow you to oversee the elected officials. But when they have a mandatory duty under the law, they would be able to carry that out even against the board’s vote,” Larmour said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Medical issue keeps Shasta Supervisor Rickert from BOS meeting