Seward man charged with gun possession

Apr. 26—State Police said a Seward man was arrested for gun possession and other charges after domestic disputes.

According to a news release, troopers at the Cobleskill barracks received information related to past domestic disputes. An investigation discovered that Simon Aranovitch, 20, prevented a victim from leaving, obstructed their breathing and threatened the use of firearms. He also left threatening voicemails. Aranovitch was also found to be in possession of numerous illegally possessed firearms and large capacity ammunition feeding devices, which were seized.

Aranovitch was arrested and charged April 17 with 12 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and second-degree aggravated harassment, all class A misdemeanors; first-degree harassment, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree and harassment, a violation, the release said.

Aranovitch was arraigned at the Schoharie County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash, a $4,000 bond, or a $6,000 partially secured bond, the release said.