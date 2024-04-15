Sewage spill no longer affecting recreational use in Lake Acworth, Cobb County officials say
If you plan on utilizing the water in Lake Acworth, it was deemed safe for recreational use after a recent sewage spill, the Cobb County Communications Department said.
County officials said a falling tree on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers property severed a small above-ground line on Friday, however, crews quickly fixed the issue immediately and conducted tests on the water quality.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The spill volume was well below 10,000 gallons, which the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) classifies as a “major spill.”
While tests were not considered to be necessary due to the amount of water affected, samples were collected as a precaution.
TRENDING STORIES:
WATCH: Johns Creek officer, citizens perform CPR to save 81-year-old from heart attack while driving
Invasive species of lizards that threaten native wildlife found in Georgia
Lori and George Schappell, world’s oldest conjoined twins, dead at 62
Results showed the lake is safe for recreational activities.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: