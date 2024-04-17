‘Severely traumatized;’ Search continues for man who tried to sexually assault woman in her home

Xenia police are still searching for a suspect they say got into a home and tried to sexually assault a woman in a Xenia neighborhood.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with the woman’s daughter who said this nightmare is forcing them to make some changes. Hear from her LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search for stranger who broke into home, tried to sexually assault elderly woman

The neighborhood where this took place is referred to as the “states” off Colorado Drive.

Jenna Webeck said a person’s worst nightmare came true on Saturday, April 6.

“My mom is severely traumatized,” Webeck said.

We will continue updating this story.