Severe weather causes school closures

ACADIANA (KLFY) – The severe weather that moved through Acadiana Monday evening has caused some school closures.

As of 10 p.m., Jeff Davis Parish Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

All Cecilia area schools will be closed on Tuesday. That includes Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, Cecilia Junior High and High School. All essential personnel (administrators and custodians) should report to work. Graduation practice for Cecilia High School will take place at 12:00 PM at Cecilia High School.

New information will be provided as it becomes available.

