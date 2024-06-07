Sony's WH-CH720N wireless headphones are down to $98, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

New and returning subscribers can still get a year of Peacock Premium for $20. The discount should appear automatically at the link below, but if you don't see it, use the code STREAMTHEDEAL at checkout. Normally, a year of service goes for $60. Note that, despite the "Premium" tag, this is Peacock's ad-supported tier. For ad-free service, you want Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $120 per year but isn't currently discounted. Peacock says this offer will run through June 30, but remember that your subscription will be set to auto-renew at the standard price by default.

Generally speaking, Peacock isn't as rich with material as rivals like Netflix or Hulu, but if you're looking to stream the upcoming Summer Olympics, WWE live events, next season's Premier League matches or just old NBC shows like The Office, it might be worth adding to your rotation.

In other streaming deals, we'll also note that Paramount+ is still offering a year of its "with Showtime" tier for $60, which is half off. That one is also for new or lapsed subscribers only. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter, Buying Advice