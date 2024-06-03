Watch Apple kick off WWDC 2024 right here

Apple will kick off its weeklong World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) event with the customary keynote at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on June 10. The presentation will focus on the company’s software offerings and the developers that power them, including the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS.

You can watch the stream over on Apple’s events page. There’s a stream over on YouTube, as well, but that has a tendency to lag a bit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXeOiIDNNek&ab_channel=Apple

Over the past couple of years, critics have noted that the company has thus far been falling behind the likes of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI when it comes to generative AI research. CEO Tim Cook has promised to address that concern for some time now, and there’s no better time and place than at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino during WWDC.

Rumors currently point to a potential deal with GPT-developer OpenAI, aimed at leveling the playing field a bit. And many rumors are swirling around the AI enhancements coming to iOS 18.

New hardware, meanwhile, has never been a guarantee at the software-focused event, though the company has made it a trend in recent years, courtesy of Apple Silicon updates and last year’s big Vision Pro debut.

The most recent rumors, however, suggest that this will be an off-year for hardware, in spite of mounting pressure following a lukewarm reception for Apple’s first swing at mixed reality and the decision to kill its electric car project.

TechCrunch will be reporting on the ground at Apple Park, bringing you the news as it happens.