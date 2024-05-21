Severe thunderstorms likely, tornadoes possible in Springfield area Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said severe thunderstorms are likely to move across the Interstate 55 corridor Tuesday evening with tornadoes a possibility.

Sangamon, Logan and Christian counties are all in the line.

Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and hail are also possible, the NWS added.

The window for the most severe threats appears to be 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS tweets. As of Tuesday morning, the area is considered to be at a 3 out of 5 for severe weather.

While the Springfield area is looking at thunderstorms, parts of northwest Illinois could see wind gusts closer to 80 mph and tornadoes are more likely to occur. Parts of northwest Illinois is at a 4 out of 5 for severe weather.

Thunderstorms could return to the Springfield area Thursday and throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

This story will be updated.

