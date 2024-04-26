Several Colorado breweries win at World Beer Cup

DENVER (KDVR) — Several Colorado breweries were deemed winners in the World Beer Cup, known as “the Olympics of beer.”

The annual World Beer Cup is “the most prestigious beer competition in the world,” according to the competition’s website.

3 Colorado breweries among Brewers Association’s top 50 in US

Beer brewers across the globe celebrate the art and science of brewing in the competition, which recognizes brewing excellence in more than 100 categories, the website states.

Industry professionals evaluate and judge hundreds of beer entries on many levels to determine the finest available on the global market. The winners are granted bronze, silver and gold awards.

“On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges,” World Beer Cup competition director Chris Williams said.

There are three winners for each of the 110 categories, and this year 21 locally brewed beers were deemed winners on Wednesday.

Bronze winners

Beer name Brewery Category Location Top Rope The Post Brewing Co. American-Style Cream Ale Lafayette Baaah-ley Wine Goat Patch Brewing Co. Barley Wine-Style Ale Colorado Springs Smooth Exportations Denver Beer Co. – Olde Town Arvada Dortmunder/Export or German-Style Oktoberfest Arvada Green Flash: Hazy West Coast IPA SweetWater Brewing Co. – Fort Collins Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale Fort Collins Aspen Hazy IPA Aspen Hazy IPA Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale Aspen Pumpkin Spice Bucket of Bolts River North Brewery Pumpkin Beer Denver

3 Colorado beer employees receive Best in Brew Award at gala in Washington, D.C.

Silver winners

Beer name Brewery Category Location Mountain Standard Odell Brewing Australian-Style Pale Ale Fort Collins Grow Old With You Verboten Brewing Barley Wine-Style Ale Loveland Farmhouse Saison Cellar West Brewery Classic Saison Lafayette Falltoberfest Launch Pad Brewery German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier Aurora Colorado Pale Ale Westbound & Down Brewing Co. – Idaho Springs International Pale Ale Idaho Springs East County Fine Malt Liquor The Post Brewing Co. Other Strong Beer Lafayette

Local businesses turn bread into beer for Food Waste Prevention Week

Gold winners

Beer name Brewery Category Location Treachery 12Degree Brewing Belgian-Style Strong Blonde Ale Louisville French Lager Bière Ambrée Banded Oak Brewing Co. Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale Denver Dry Irish Stout Bent Barley Brewing Co. Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout Aurora Nightmare Fuel River North Brewery Coffee Stout or Porter Denver Kauai Pie Bull & Bush Brewery Dessert Stout or Pastry Stout Denver ESB Old 121 Brewhouse Extra Special Bitter Lakewood Prost Leichtbier Prost Brewing Co. International Light Lager Denver Venga Cerveceria Colorado International Pilsener Denver Swift Half Station 26 Brewing Co. Session Beer or Belgian-Style Table Beer Denver

A full list of the beers awarded in the 2024 World Beer Cup can be found online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.