Several Colorado breweries win at World Beer Cup

Brooke Williams
DENVER (KDVR) — Several Colorado breweries were deemed winners in the World Beer Cup, known as “the Olympics of beer.”

The annual World Beer Cup is “the most prestigious beer competition in the world,” according to the competition’s website.

Beer brewers across the globe celebrate the art and science of brewing in the competition, which recognizes brewing excellence in more than 100 categories, the website states.

Industry professionals evaluate and judge hundreds of beer entries on many levels to determine the finest available on the global market. The winners are granted bronze, silver and gold awards.

“On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges,” World Beer Cup competition director Chris Williams said.

There are three winners for each of the 110 categories, and this year 21 locally brewed beers were deemed winners on Wednesday.

Bronze winners

Beer name

Brewery

Category

Location

Top Rope

The Post Brewing Co.

American-Style Cream Ale

Lafayette

Baaah-ley Wine

Goat Patch Brewing Co.

Barley Wine-Style Ale

Colorado Springs

Smooth Exportations

Denver Beer Co. – Olde Town Arvada

Dortmunder/Export or German-Style Oktoberfest

Arvada

Green Flash: Hazy West Coast IPA

SweetWater Brewing Co. – Fort Collins

Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale

Fort Collins

Aspen Hazy IPA

Aspen Hazy IPA

Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale

Aspen

Pumpkin Spice Bucket of Bolts

River North Brewery

Pumpkin Beer

Denver

Silver winners

Beer name

Brewery

Category

Location

Mountain Standard

Odell Brewing

Australian-Style Pale Ale

Fort Collins

Grow Old With You

Verboten Brewing

Barley Wine-Style Ale

Loveland

Farmhouse Saison

Cellar West Brewery

Classic Saison

Lafayette

Falltoberfest

Launch Pad Brewery

German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier

Aurora

Colorado Pale Ale

Westbound & Down Brewing Co. – Idaho Springs

International Pale Ale

Idaho Springs

East County Fine Malt Liquor

The Post Brewing Co.

Other Strong Beer

Lafayette

Gold winners

Beer name

Brewery

Category

Location

Treachery

12Degree Brewing

Belgian-Style Strong Blonde Ale

Louisville

French Lager Bière Ambrée

Banded Oak Brewing Co.

Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale

Denver

Dry Irish Stout

Bent Barley Brewing Co.

Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

Aurora

Nightmare Fuel

River North Brewery

Coffee Stout or Porter

Denver

Kauai Pie

Bull & Bush Brewery

Dessert Stout or Pastry Stout

Denver

ESB

Old 121 Brewhouse

Extra Special Bitter

Lakewood

Prost Leichtbier

Prost Brewing Co.

International Light Lager

Denver

Venga

Cerveceria Colorado

International Pilsener

Denver

Swift Half

Station 26 Brewing Co.

Session Beer or Belgian-Style Table Beer

Denver

A full list of the beers awarded in the 2024 World Beer Cup can be found online.

