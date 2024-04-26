Several Colorado breweries win at World Beer Cup
DENVER (KDVR) — Several Colorado breweries were deemed winners in the World Beer Cup, known as “the Olympics of beer.”
The annual World Beer Cup is “the most prestigious beer competition in the world,” according to the competition’s website.
Beer brewers across the globe celebrate the art and science of brewing in the competition, which recognizes brewing excellence in more than 100 categories, the website states.
Industry professionals evaluate and judge hundreds of beer entries on many levels to determine the finest available on the global market. The winners are granted bronze, silver and gold awards.
“On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges,” World Beer Cup competition director Chris Williams said.
There are three winners for each of the 110 categories, and this year 21 locally brewed beers were deemed winners on Wednesday.
Bronze winners
Beer name
Brewery
Category
Location
Top Rope
The Post Brewing Co.
American-Style Cream Ale
Lafayette
Baaah-ley Wine
Goat Patch Brewing Co.
Barley Wine-Style Ale
Colorado Springs
Smooth Exportations
Denver Beer Co. – Olde Town Arvada
Dortmunder/Export or German-Style Oktoberfest
Arvada
Green Flash: Hazy West Coast IPA
SweetWater Brewing Co. – Fort Collins
Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale
Fort Collins
Aspen Hazy IPA
Aspen Hazy IPA
Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale
Aspen
Pumpkin Spice Bucket of Bolts
River North Brewery
Pumpkin Beer
Denver
Silver winners
Beer name
Brewery
Category
Location
Mountain Standard
Odell Brewing
Australian-Style Pale Ale
Fort Collins
Grow Old With You
Verboten Brewing
Barley Wine-Style Ale
Loveland
Farmhouse Saison
Cellar West Brewery
Classic Saison
Lafayette
Falltoberfest
Launch Pad Brewery
German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier
Aurora
Colorado Pale Ale
Westbound & Down Brewing Co. – Idaho Springs
International Pale Ale
Idaho Springs
East County Fine Malt Liquor
The Post Brewing Co.
Other Strong Beer
Lafayette
Gold winners
Beer name
Brewery
Category
Location
Treachery
12Degree Brewing
Belgian-Style Strong Blonde Ale
Louisville
French Lager Bière Ambrée
Banded Oak Brewing Co.
Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale
Denver
Dry Irish Stout
Bent Barley Brewing Co.
Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout
Aurora
Nightmare Fuel
River North Brewery
Coffee Stout or Porter
Denver
Kauai Pie
Bull & Bush Brewery
Dessert Stout or Pastry Stout
Denver
ESB
Old 121 Brewhouse
Extra Special Bitter
Lakewood
Prost Leichtbier
Prost Brewing Co.
International Light Lager
Denver
Venga
Cerveceria Colorado
International Pilsener
Denver
Swift Half
Station 26 Brewing Co.
Session Beer or Belgian-Style Table Beer
Denver
A full list of the beers awarded in the 2024 World Beer Cup can be found online.
