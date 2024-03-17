Several Black museums have opened in recent years with more coming soon. Here's a list.

Karissa Pelichet, left, and Heaven Campbell look at “Baker” by artist Stan Squirewell at the International African American Museum in Charleston, S.C. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Several museums that focus on the African American experience and history have opened in the past six years with many opening in the last four years.

African American museums recently opened

Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey, Cape May, Jersey

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Jackie Robinson Museum, New York, New York

Morgan State University, Lillie Carroll Jackson Museum, Baltimore, Maryland

Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, Chicago, Illinois

National Museum of African American Music, Nashville, Tennessee

International African American Museum, Charleston, South Carolina

National Hip Hop Museum, Washington, DC

The HBCU Museum, Washington, DC

Greenwood Rising, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Museums coming soon

National Juneteenth Museum, Fort Worth, Texas

National Public Housing Museum, Chicago, Illinois

Civil Rights Museum in Harlem, Harlem, New York

Universal Hip Hop Museum, Bronx, New York

Go-Go Museum, Washington, DC

Source: Association of African American Museums

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do you know some of the new Black museums? Here's a list of some.