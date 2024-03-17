Several Black museums have opened in recent years with more coming soon. Here's a list.
Several museums that focus on the African American experience and history have opened in the past six years with many opening in the last four years.
African American museums recently opened
Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey, Cape May, Jersey
Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina
Jackie Robinson Museum, New York, New York
Morgan State University, Lillie Carroll Jackson Museum, Baltimore, Maryland
Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, Chicago, Illinois
National Museum of African American Music, Nashville, Tennessee
International African American Museum, Charleston, South Carolina
National Hip Hop Museum, Washington, DC
The HBCU Museum, Washington, DC
Greenwood Rising, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Museums coming soon
National Juneteenth Museum, Fort Worth, Texas
National Public Housing Museum, Chicago, Illinois
Civil Rights Museum in Harlem, Harlem, New York
Universal Hip Hop Museum, Bronx, New York
Go-Go Museum, Washington, DC
Source: Association of African American Museums
