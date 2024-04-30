Serious multi-vehicle wreck snarls traffic on Route 128 in Needham

A multi-vehicle wreck in Needham is causing lengthy delays for commuters traveling along Route 128 on Tuesday morning.

The crash in the area of Great Plain Avenue appeared to involve a black and red pickup truck. It has backed up traffic for miles on the southbound side of the highway.

Both trucks sustained heavy damage and the occupants were rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Only one travel lane is open and video from the scene showed cars at a standstill leading up to the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

