UPDATE: Man dead, another seriously injured after crash in Clark Co.

UPDATE @ 10 P.M.:

At least one person is dead after a crash in Clark County.

Around 3:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on SR-72 in Moorefield Township.

>> PHOTOS: At least 1 dead after crash in Clark County

An initial investigation found that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by John Jones, 56, of Springfield, was traveling south on SR-72.

A 2016 Ford Escape, driven by Lawrence Oglesbee, 79, of Urbana, entered SR-72 from a private driveway and failed to yield to Jones, according to a media release.

Oglesbee was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Jones was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Moorefield Township Fire Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office were also called to the scene to help.

We will provide updates as we learn more.