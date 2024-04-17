Seeking compromise, Virginia lawmakers and governor agree to scrap budget, start anew

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state lawmakers have agreed to entirely scrap the existing biennial budget and begin anew during a special session, the date of which is still to be determined.

The Washington Post first reported on the decision to seek a fresh start on the budget, which had been hotly contested over the last month.

In early April, Youngkin struck a conciliatory tone as he unveiled 233 amendments to the budget passed by the General Assembly in what he called a “common ground” compromise.

The “common ground” budget did not contain tax increases that had been passed by legislators in March nor the tax cuts Youngkin had in his initial proposal, presented in December.

Youngkin had embarked on a mini tour around the commonwealth to characterize the bipartisan budget passed by the General Assembly in early March as “backwards.” General Assembly Democrats responded by embarking on a tour of their own to counter that messaging.

House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott, D – Portsmouth, had previously called Youngkin’s 233 amendments an “attempt to rewrite the budget.”

Youngkin met with leaders of the General Assembly ahead of Wednesday’s reconvened session to find a procedural way out from the budget impasse, according to the Washington Post.

Still sore about the budget

The House of Delegates was the first of the two General Assembly chambers to meet, at 11 a.m. Impassioned speeches were offered from both sides of the aisle before the Washington Post broke the news of the pending budget do-over.

House Majority Leader Del. Charniele Herring, D – Alexandria, blasted Youngkin for his initial characterization of the budget, passed in a bipartisan fashion by the General Assembly, as “backwards” and what she called his false conciliatory tone when he handed down his budget amendments on April 8.

House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R – Shenandoah, said there was posturing on both sides, and sought to strike compromise and common ground. He echoed Herring’s hope, that the chamber can find compromise.

Del. Nick Freitas, R – Culpeper, claimed that the Democratic arguments regarding the budget were political posturing.

What now?

The House unanimously voted Wednesday to reject all of Youngkin’s 233 budget amendments and procedurally killed the spending plan. The governor and General Assembly leaders have agreed to hold a special session to conclude the process by the June 30 deadline.

If an agreement on the budget isn’t made by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, the commonwealth would face a state government shut down.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia lawmakers, governor agree to scrap budget, start anew