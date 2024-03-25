Are seed oils bad for you? Breaking down what experts want you to know

A quick search for seed oils online might make you totally panic about the kinds of oils you're consuming at home and when dining out.

TikTokers rack up hundreds of thousands of views with videos dubbing seed oils as "poison." Major fast food chains are vowing to switch to only cook with olive oil. Podcasters say the oils are "toxic" and lead with questions like "Is your canola oil killing you?" Top Google searches related to seed oils are all about how to avoid them. (Unless we're talking about the buzzed-about black seed oil, that is.)

But nutrition experts will tell you a different, more nuanced story. Here's the truth about seed oils, based on expert research.

Are seed oils bad for you?

Seed oils include canola, corn, cottonseed, grapeseed, soybean, sunflower, rice bran and peanut oils. This group is sometimes referred to as the "hateful eight" and blamed for a whole host of health problems.

But nutrition experts have pushed back on these claims, arguing that there isn't enough research to put the blame on seed oils. They're mostly used to cook fried foods higher in other ingredients that can have negative health impacts if consumed at high quantities over time.

"Seed oils are typically high in omega-6, which on their own are not inherently inflammatory," registered dietitian Caroline Thomason tells USA TODAY. But, she adds, "most Americans already consume enough omega-6s and do not get enough of omega-3 fatty acids. This imbalance of too many omega-6 fatty acids and too few omega-3 fatty acids is the bigger problem at play here."

When it comes to consuming seed oils, Thomason recommends high-oleic sunflower oil for a higher-quality option. "And make sure that you also get plenty of omega-3 in your diet by choosing fatty fish like salmon — Alaskan salmon has the highest omega-3 content — walnuts or chia seeds," she adds.

Is seed oil worse than olive oil?

If Thomason had to pick, she'd say olive oil is the best, based on the fact that it has "the most positive research and the least negative research behind it for our health." Myriad studies have found olive oil to help prevent cardiovascular diseases and decrease inflammation.

Which oil is the healthiest?

"Healthy" is a loaded word in nutrition. There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer for a single best food, because everyone is different, nutrition experts stress.

"If you think of your nutrition choices as a bank account, where you make daily deposits and withdrawals, choosing nutrient dense options the majority of the time will ultimately compound on itself for your health," Thomason says. "A healthy diet is made up of our collective choices over time. Thus, one single diet choice cannot worsen your health, and similarly, one nutrition choice cannot improve your health. Using language like 'the healthiest' doesn’t help us understand the complexities of nutrition and choosing balanced choices the majority of the time."

Is whole wheat bread actually healthier? Here’s what experts say.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are seed oils bad for you? Explaining the healthiest oils